Catholicos Aram I calls on PM Pashinyan to step down

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I has called on Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to resign and allow parliament to elect a new leader.

“The Armenian people are deeply alarmed,” the Catholicos said in a statement. The defeatist emotional state has caused uncertainty and despair.”

He noted that besides losing the large part of Artsakh, Armenians also lost “national dignity and pride”. “We have large numbers of victims, captives, wounded and refugees. There is not a single Armenian around the world who doesn’t feel the suffering of this huge loss of the nation. The people are demanding a comprehensive and clear accountability about this horrible tragedy,” he said, calling on PM Pashinyan to step down.

“We expect that an interim government of accord led by a new elected prime minister will prioritize holding without delay early elections of parliament,” he concluded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan