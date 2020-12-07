570 families get houses in 2018-2020 in the sidelines of disaster housing recovery program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMEPRESS. The Government of Armenia kept the housing issue of the disaster area under constant attention during the last 2.5 years, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgayn, press secretary of the Prime Minister, wrote on her Facebook page.

''During the period of 2018-2020 the housing issue of nearly 570 families was solved (the amount of funding over 6 billion AMD)'', she wrote.

December 7 marks the 32th anniversary of Spitak Eartquake.