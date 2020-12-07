Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMEPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and issues over the Russian peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Kremlin informed.

It's mentioned that the interlocutors discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh in detail, among other issues. Vladimir Putin informed about the mediation efforts to end hostilities, as well as the activities of the Russian peacekeepers stationed along the line of contact and in the Lachin corridor at the request of Baku and Yerevan. It was stressed that the consistent implementation of the agreements enshrined in the declaration adopted by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9 contributes to the general stabilization of the regional situation. The importance of solving the vital problems of the population affected by the military conflict was also stressed. In this regard, the need for the participation of international specialized organizations in the work of the Humanitarian Response Center established by Russia was noted. The parties expressed mutual readiness to further cooperate within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.