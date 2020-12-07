Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Poll: Nearly 72% of Russians interested in Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 72% of Russians are interested in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, according to the results of the poll released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

According to the survey, 72% of Russians follow the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, whereas 26% do not follow the regional developments at all.

Asked which side unleashed the conflict, 5% said Armenia, 12% said Azerbaijan and 5% said Turkey.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan        

 





