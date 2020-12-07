Search operations for bodies of killed servicemen underway in Hadrut and Fizuli directions

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh continue search operations for the bodies of the servicemen killed in action.

Since November 13 the rescue squads and demining groups of Artsakh have been participating in the main search operations under the mediation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping troops.

“Director of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Karen Sargsyan is meeting with the parents of killed, missing or captured servicemen every day. They are discussing the results of the search operations, exchange views and accept mutual proposals.

The search operations for the bodies of the killed servicemen and their exchange have almost been completed in Shushi and Martakert directions, the search operations in the communities near the town of Martuni, the upper region of Askeran, as well as in the directions of Hadrut and Fizuli are underway.

After the negotiation of the sides, the search operations will soon continue in the southern section of Hadrut, Mekhakavan and other settlements which have come under the Azerbaijani control”, the statement says.

