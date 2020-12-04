First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh and the Russian leadership are discussing the issue of opening air communications and the first flight from Russia to the Stepanakert airport can take place in December, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informs, citing its sources in Artsakh's administration.

''Now both sides are making efforts for that to happen'', the source told, answering the question if it’s possible that flights at Stepanakert airport restore until the end of the year.

He added that flights for passengers will also take place at the airport.