COVID-19: Armenia reports 1184 new cases, 1762 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 1184 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 139,692, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1762 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 114,990.

3398 tests were conducted in the past one day.

23 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2277.

The number of active cases is 21,842.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 583 (5 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan