Lavrov, Guterres discuss solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on December 3 with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Russian foreign ministry reported.

The talk focused on broad range of international issues.

They discussed the UN response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN chief welcomed Russia’s role in cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. The sides observed the opportunities of the UN system in assisting to solve humanitarian problems in the region in cooperation with Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Russian peacekeepers.

The UN Secretary-General and the Russian FM exchanged views also on the situation in Yemen, Libya and the Middle East in general.

