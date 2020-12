Ex-defense minister of Artsakh Jalal Harutyunyan discharged from hospital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Former Defense Minister of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been discharged from hospital, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

He will continue the outpatient treatment.

Jalal Harutyunyan has been wounded in action during the recent military operations launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan