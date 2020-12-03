Armenian FM to participate in 27th OSCE Ministerial Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will participate today in and deliver remarks at 27th the Organization for Security and Co-operation Ministerial Council in videoconferencing format, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The OSCE Ministerial will be streamed live at https://osce.org/live.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan