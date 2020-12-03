Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenian FM to participate in 27th OSCE Ministerial Council

Armenian FM to participate in 27th OSCE Ministerial Council

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will participate today in and deliver remarks at 27th the Organization for Security and Co-operation Ministerial Council in videoconferencing format, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The OSCE Ministerial will be streamed live at https://osce.org/live.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration