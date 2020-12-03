Tankian: Artsakh’s recognition the only way to guarantee safe life for Armenians of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned rock musician, soloist of System of a Down Serj Tankian says the recognition of Artsakh is the only way to guarantee a peaceful and safe life for the Armenians of Artsakh.

“The Senate passing the resolution was the first step. It's time for National Assembly to vote Yes”, Tankian said on Facebook, once again calling on France to recognize Artsakh.

On November 25 the French Senate adopted the resolution on the necessity to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

