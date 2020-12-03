Families of civilian war victims to receive financial assistance from government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved an action plan on providing social assistance to the families of civilian Artsakh war victims and civilians who suffered disabilities during the war.

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the families of the victims will receive 5,000,000 drams each, while the victims who suffered disabilities will receive from 1 to 3 million drams based on the degree of the disability.

The assistance programs for servicemen are regulated through the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.

The government also adopted relief plans envisaging financial support to people who temporarily hosted (provided their homes) to refugees from Artsakh during the war.

Students who signed up for military service and participated in combat, as well as the children of war participants who are currently studying in universities will have their tuition fees compensated by the government.

