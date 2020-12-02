Artsakh President holds meeting with families of missing and captured servicemen

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting today with families of soldiers who have been captured or declared missing due to the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President briefed the results of the search operations conducted in the past days and stated that works on this direction continue on a regular basis with the Russian peacekeeping troops and the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross.

The President also listened to the proposals of the meeting participants and assured that all efforts are directed for revealing the fate of the servicemen. An agreement was reached to make the information communication more effective and inform the families of the servicemen about all news.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, defense minister of Artsakh Mikayel Arzumanyan, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan and Director of the State Emergency Service Karen Sargsyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan