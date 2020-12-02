Mane Tandilyan named Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Mane Tandilyan to be the new Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs, replacing Mikayel Virabyan, the Artsakh presidency said.

Tandilyan served as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of Armenia in 2018-2019.

She was the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party Member of Parliament and head of the Financial-Credit and Fiscal Affairs committee of the Armenian Parliament until August 2020, when she stepped down citing health issues.

