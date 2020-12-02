Putin lauds steady implementation of Karabakh armistice terms

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has said that the Karabakh armistice terms are being steadily implemented and highlighted the provision of coordinated assistance to the people who suffered from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Everyone is well aware that Russia’s active mediation efforts were needed in order to prevent bloodshed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities and start a stabilization process,” Putin said at the online meeting of the CSTO Council.

“At the same time we followed the cornerstone agreements reached through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Now the trilateral statement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan is steadily being implemented. Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the line of conflict and the Lachin corridor,” he said.

“It is important to provide aid to solve humanitarian problems related to the return of refugees, reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures and protection of cultural and religious monuments. Cooperating with Yerevan and Baku, the Russian side is already dealing with all these issues,” President Putin said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan