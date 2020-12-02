Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Catholicos Garegin II hold meeting in Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Catholicos Garegin II at the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin.

In a photo shared online, traumas from the November 10 attack to Mirzoyan’s left eye are visible.

On December 1, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s aide said he is back to work after undergoing several surgeries for injuries he suffered overnight November 10 when a crowd of protesters attacked him outside the parliament building in Yerevan.

The meeting with the Catholicos is Mirzoyan’s first official meeting since being discharged from hospital.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan