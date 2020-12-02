Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Vitaly Balasanyan as Secretary of the Security Council, the Artsakh presidency said.

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with Balasanyan after the latter’s appointment and discussed “issues relating to overcoming the existing situation and issues of domestic and foreign security”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





