Vitaly Balasanyan appointed Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh
12:15, 2 December, 2020
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Vitaly Balasanyan as Secretary of the Security Council, the Artsakh presidency said.
President Harutyunyan held a meeting with Balasanyan after the latter’s appointment and discussed “issues relating to overcoming the existing situation and issues of domestic and foreign security”.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
