Armenian FM thanks Youri Djorkaeff for support to people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan received today French-Armenian football legend, France’s Goodwill Ambassador for Armenia Youri Djorkaeff, the FM said on Twitter.

“Received the Ambassador of Goodwill Youri Djorkaeff. Expressed my deepest gratitude for solidarity and support of France and Armenian community in France to people of Artsakh, which symbolizes solid and brotherly relations between our two nations”, the FM said.

Youri Djorkaeff arrived in Armenia on November 27.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





