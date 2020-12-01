Lavrov says doesn’t see deliberate delay in exchange of bodies of NK war victims and POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Moscow doesn’t see deliberate delay in the exchange process of the bodies of those killed in Karabakh and the prisoners of war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the online session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, RIA Novosti reports.

“It’s difficult to say that a deliberate action is taken to prolong that process. We do not see it, but it’s a fact that there are objective difficulties, but I hope they will be solved quickly”, the Russian FM said.

He added that the geography of the territory and how the hostilities have developed make it difficult to quickly solve the issue, especially when there are no concrete lists of missing persons.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan