Families of missing troops demand answers from Defense Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The family members of the troops who are missing in action in the Second Nagorno Karabakh War that ended on November 10 are rallying outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yerevan demanding a meeting with Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The parents of the missing soldiers were earlier demonstrating outside a military base in Vagharshapat, demanding authorities to launch search operations in Zangelan. They said they don’t understand why search operations haven’t been conducted there so far and why the process is being delayed. The Chief of Staff of the Vagharshapat military base Kamo Malkhasyan had told them that the search operations would start as soon as November 2.

The families of the missing troops had earlier demonstrated outside the Russian embassy, asking Moscow to assist in the process. An embassy staffer had told them they would make every effort to help.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan