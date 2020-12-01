Prime Minister Pashinyan receives Djorkaeff brothers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on December 1 with the French-Armenian football legend, France’s Goodwill Ambassador for Armenia Youri Djorkaeff and his brother Denis Djorkaeff, who is the Deputy Mayor of the French town of Décines-Charpieu and the advisor to the head of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan was also in attendance, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Djorkaeff brothers for supporting Armenia and Artsakh in the difficult post-war period.

“I am happy to once again host you. The activity and support which the Djorkaeff family is doing for Armenia and Artsakh is very important. During these difficult times we must be united and unite our pan-national potential to overcome the difficulties and move forward. We must be more active and more closely connected,” Pashinyan said.

Youri Djorkaeff thanked the Prime Minister and said that the Armenian community of France will always stand by the Armenian people.

“Mr. Prime Minister, we are here today to provide humanitarian, moral support and also as a testament to the strong Armenian-French ties. We will continue our commitment, we will continue to stand at your side,” he said.

