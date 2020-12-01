Caucasian leopard caught on tape in southern Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The monitoring cameras of the ministry of environment and the WWF Armenia Office have once again caught on tape a Caucasian leopard in the Arevik National Park in Syunik Province.

The Caucasian leopard is currently listed as “critical” in Armenia's Red Book – the list of the country's endangered, vulnerable or threatened animals.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan