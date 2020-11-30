Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Armenian, Russian PMs hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the latter’s initiative, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Russian PM informed that due to the coronavirus situation he has applied to the Eurasian Economic Commission to hold the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council, scheduled on December 4 in Moscow, online.

The officials also discussed a number of issues relating to the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations during the phone conversation.


Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





