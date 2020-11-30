COVID-19 Armenia: 356 new cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The cumulative total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 135124, with 356 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the CDC reported. Only 1098 tests were conducted on Sunday.

1078 people recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 108442.

22 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2164. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 542 other individuals (4 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died because of other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

As of November 30, 11:00, the number of active cases stood at 23976.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan