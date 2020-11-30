Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Russian military opens field hospital in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military has installed a field hospital in Stepanakert, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A special medical unit departed to Stepanakert via Yerevan over the weekend, it said.

The convoy was escorted by the Russian peacekeepers.

The field hospital is located in the territory of the Stepanakert City airport.

The medics will provide medical service to the on-duty Russian peacekeepers, as well as necessary medical aid to the population of Nagorno Karabakh.

 

