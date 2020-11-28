France wants European partners to discuss sanctioning Turkey, junior FM says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. There are issues that haven’t been included in the trilateral Nagorno Karabakh armistice, namely the withdrawal of the Syrian mercenaries who fought from the Azeri side from Nagorno Karabakh, French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at a news conference in Yerevan.

“There are issues that aren’t included in the statement. For example, the issue of the withdrawal of the Syrian mercenaries from Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the issue of the future potential status of Nagorno Karabakh. There are issues relating to ensuring stability and security, and that is why it is necessary for the negotiations to resume within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. By the way, this desire was expressed to both the Armenian, as well as Azerbaijani authorities,” Lemoyne said.

Lemoyne noted that the French President Emmanuel Macron was the first leader who voiced the truth and said that it is Turkey who is transferring the Syrian mercenaries to Nagorno Karabakh.

“France expects concrete actions from Turkey, so that they withdraw the mercenaries from the region. France also wants its European colleagues to discuss the issue of imposing sanctions against Turkey. Naturally, we will continue being coherent to these political issues in order to be able to reach results,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan