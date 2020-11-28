French government structures, NGOs and associations mobilized to help Armenia, says junior FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. France is expressing support to Armenia in overcoming the existing difficult situation, with the latest humanitarian aid aimed for this purpose, French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at a news conference in Yerevan.

“25 tons of humanitarian cargo was brought to Armenia from France. The governmental structures, as well as NGOs, associations and foundations in France were mobilized around this operation. For example the Aznavour Foundation and the local self-governing bodies. Youri Djorkaeff is also here, who symbolizes our friendly relations and has happily assumed the mission of a goodwill ambassador. I have to say that this mobilization reminds me of 1988, when there was a major unity to support the earthquake-hit Armenia,” Lemoyne said, referring to the devastating Spitak earthquake.

