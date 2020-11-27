Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Pashinyan continues meetings with business community representatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues meetings with the representatives of the business community aimed at discussing issues relating to the restoration of economic activity and investment climate in Armenia, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Today the PM held a meeting with Unicomp director general Armen Baldryan and Grant Thornton Armenia chairman of the board Gagik Gyulbudaghyan.

The topics for discussion included issues relating to strengthening the government-business ties, ensuring the continuation of business projects and restoring the economic optimism.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





