Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Artsakh military identifies 34 more KIAs

Artsakh military identifies 34 more KIAs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 34 more troops who were killed in action in the war.

On November 18 the health authorities had announced they examined 2425 bodies of killed servicemen, of whom 1712 are identified as of November 27.

The search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process continues. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration