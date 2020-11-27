Artsakh military identifies 34 more KIAs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 34 more troops who were killed in action in the war.

On November 18 the health authorities had announced they examined 2425 bodies of killed servicemen, of whom 1712 are identified as of November 27.

The search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process continues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan