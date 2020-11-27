Prime Minister to maintain permanent contact with families of missing soldiers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again met with the families of the missing troops, civilians and POWs, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

“The prime minister heard out their demands and presented new details from the ongoing work. An agreement was reached to maintain permanent communication, and jointly discuss the process of the search and recovery of our countrymen during periodical meetings,” Gevorgyan said.

Many families of soldiers who are missing in action in the Artsakh war have been holding numerous protests outside the government headquarters in Yerevan and the defense ministry.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan