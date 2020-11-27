Pashinyan discusses issues related to settlements of Lachin corridor with Putin over phone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had two telephone conversations with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on November 27.

“The topics for discussion included issues relating to the settlements of the Lachin corridor, missing persons, search operations, exchange of the dead bodies, prisoners of war, the deployment and delimitation of peacekeepers, as well as the unblocking of transport communication in the region.

Such discussions are taking place on a regular basis, sometimes several times a day. We do not always spread information on these discussions given their working nature and frequency”, the PM said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan