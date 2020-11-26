Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Vahan Kerobyan replaces Tigran Khachatryan as Minister of Economy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Tigran Khachatryan has been relieved of post of Minister of Economy of Armenia, and Vahan Kerobyan has been appointed to that post, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Vahan Kerobyan held the position of the CEO of Star trade chain over 2004-2012 and resigned in August, 2012. Over the past years, he has been developing Menu.am project.





