Government favors gradual lifting of martial law restrictions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The government is not in favor of a complete abolishment of the martial law, the Deputy Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told lawmakers.

She said that the martial law was imposed not only by the military situation, but a complex of economic, healthcare and other regulations, and that it should be lifted only gradually.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bright Armenia Party has introduced a motion in parliament requesting to lift the martial law. The Defense and Security Affairs Committee has disapproved the motion.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan