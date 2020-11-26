Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Government favors gradual lifting of martial law restrictions

Government favors gradual lifting of martial law restrictions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The government is not in favor of a complete abolishment of the martial law, the Deputy Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan told lawmakers.

She said that the martial law was imposed not only by the military situation, but a complex of economic, healthcare and other regulations, and that it should be lifted only gradually.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bright Armenia Party has introduced a motion in parliament requesting to lift the martial law. The Defense and Security Affairs Committee has disapproved the motion.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration