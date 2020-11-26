Armenian government to adopt new assistance program for Artsakh people soon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the Armenian government’s measure on providing a lump sum of 68,000 drams in aid to the citizens of Artsakh affected from the recent war, 30,000 citizens have already submitted applications, Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan said at the Cabinet meeting today, adding that up to 94,000 citizens can be considered as program beneficiaries.

The minister stated that according to the second assistance program, the residents of the settlements of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control will receive a lump sum of 300,000 drams.

In addition, compensation for some expenditures will be provided in coming months aimed at ensuring the livelihood of those who have lost their homes.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his turn noted that the program beneficiaries are not the families, but individuals and several members of one family can be considered as program beneficiaries. “We will soon discuss and adopt a measure for the citizens who have been left without homes, and not the families, but the individuals will be a beneficiary, I hope the registration will be quickly carried out in joint cooperation with the government of Artsakh so that program will work right”, he said, adding that the purpose of these projects is for the citizens of Artsakh to return to their settlements as soon as possible.

