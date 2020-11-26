Search for missing in action, exchange of POWs priority for Armenian government – PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for those missing due to the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the exchange of prisoners of war are an absolute priority for the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“We are working on these issues on a daily regime. The main problem is that the efficiency of this work, unfortunately, doesn’t depend on us only. The activity and further improvement of the social protection guarantees for the families of those killed, the disabled persons and other groups and citizens affected from war is in the list of our urgent actions”, the PM said.

