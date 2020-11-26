Pashinyan comments on changes made in the Cabinet

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During today’s government session Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the changes made in the Cabinet, stating that today the Cabinet with a new staff is holding its first session.

“During this period the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, education, labor and social affairs, emergency situations have changed. A change of minister of economy is also expected soon”, the PM said.

He thanked the former ministers for the efforts made and wished success to the new ministers.

