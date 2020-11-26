Stepanakert City public transport restored

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Public transport and road traffic, as well as power and water supply is restored in Stepanakert City, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. It said that the peaceful life is being restored in the capital of Artsakh with the support of the Inter-Departmental Center of Humanitarian Response.

Residents continue returning to their homes.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s engineering units assist the Artsakh authorities in clearing the roads and restoring social infrastructures.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan