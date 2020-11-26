Armenia exports and imports drop 4,4% and 13,7%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The export volumes of goods and services from Armenia in January-September 2020 totaled 1 billion 828 million 122 thousand US dollars at current prices. The figure dropped 4,4% compared to 2019, while the import volumes (according to the country of export) totaled 3 billion 219 million 918,7 thousand dollars – a 13,7% drop.

According to the Statistics Committee, exports from Armenia to CIS countries in the reporting period totaled 494 million 424,9 thousand dollars (12% drop), and imports from these countries totaled 1 billion 332 million 696 thousand dollars (5,1% increase), from which the exports to EEU countries totaled 472 million 683,5 thousand dollars (11,8% drop), and imports totaled 1 billion 230 million 686 thousand dollars (6,7%).

Exports to European Union countries dropped 27,5% (325,9 million dollars), while imports stood at 662 million (16,1% drop).

Exports volumes from Armenia to other countries grew 11,9% and totaled 1 billion 7 million 774,5 thousand dollars, and imports dropped 26,8% - totaling 1 billion 225 million 213,8 thousand dollars.

The figures don’t include information on energy carriers.

