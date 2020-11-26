Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.23% to $1981.00, copper price up by 1.11% to $7314.00, lead price up by 0.72% to $2021.00, nickel price up by 0.02% to $16068.00, tin price down by 0.54% to $18688.00, zinc price down by 0.43% to $2756.00, molybdenum price stood at $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





