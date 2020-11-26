Artsakh authorities continue searching for bodies of killed troops in Martuni, Martakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continues search operations of bodies of killed servicemen in the Martuni and Martakert regions, as well as in the Mataghis-Talish directions, the agency’s spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Tadevosyan said they have completed the search operations around Shushi.

After completing the work in the abovementioned directions, the rescuers will start searching in Fizuli and Hadrut. “The International Committee of the Red Cross is conducting negotiations, we will start search operations as soon as we receive permission,” Tadevosyan said, adding that search operations are also underway both by the Armenian and Azeri sides in territories that are under Azeri control.

The Russian peacekeepers are participating in the operations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan