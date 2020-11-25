Debates on resolution on necessity to recognize Artsakh’s independence kicks off at French Senate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The debate on the draft resolution on the necessity to recognize Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) has kicked off at the French Senate.

The resolution is authored by Bruno Retailleau, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille, Éliane Assassi, Guillaume Gontard.

Editor of France Arménie magazine Harut Martirosyan told ARMENPRESS that the resolution is most likely to be adopted.