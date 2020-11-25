Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Defense Ministry denies rumors on Chief of Staff Onik Gasparyan’s resignation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying rumors on Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Onik Gasparyan’s resignation.

“The ministry doesn’t confirm this information, there is no such thing,” Head of the Department of Information and PR of the Defense Ministry Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





