Czech Republic donates PPE to Armenian healthcare system

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic has donated PPE to Armenia to help in the COVID-19 response.

The aid includes 100000 medical masks and 43000 gloves, the health ministry said.

“The health ministry thanks the Czech Republic for providing humanitarian aid to the Armenian healthcare system during the pandemic,” the ministry said.

