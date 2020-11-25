Armenia’s state debt declines 51 billion 929.1 million drams in one month

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state debt (internal and external) comprised 3 trillion 830 billion 52.7 million drams (nearly 7 billion 854.6 million USD) as of September 30, 2020, and compared to August 31 this number declined by 51 billion 929.1 million drams, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

As of late September 2020, the foreign debt comprised 2 trillion 914 billion 396.1 million drams and compared to late August it declined by 36 billion 719.9 million drams, including Armenia’s government debt comprised 2 trillion 680 billion 290.9 million drams and decreased by 34 billion 547.5 million drams. The debt of the Central Bank comprised 234 billion 105.2 million drams and declined by 2 billion 172.4 million drams in one month.

Armenia’s internal debt comprised 915 billion 656.6 million drams as of September 30, and compared to August 31 it declined by 15 billion 209.2 million drams.

