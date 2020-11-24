Pashinyan meets with families of captured and missing people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with another group of families of Armenian servicemen and civilians missing or captured in the Artsakh war.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan referred to the working process brokered by Russia and the ICRC aimed at discovering the bodies of victims and missing people.

Nikol Pashinyan listened to the participants of the meeting and answered their questions.