Armenia’s minister of economy resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan has submitted a resignation letter, his spokesperson Anna Ohanyan told Armenpress.

Tigran Khachatryan has been serving as economy minister since October 2018.

