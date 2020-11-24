Armenia’s daily COVID-19 cases declining slowly: specialist urges not to lose vigilance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The analysis of the data of Armenia’s daily coronavirus cases of the past week shows that the number of the new cases is declining, but at slow rates, Deputy Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia’s Ministry of Health Gayane Sahakyan told Armenpress, adding that during the recent war the number of daily cases was passing 2000, but in recent days the COVID-19 daily cases have declined as 1300-1400 cases are being registered in a day.

“The epidemiological pattern says that we have a slow decline as it was in the case of the first wave. But this doesn’t mean that the virus will not exist anymore. The slow decline tendency will be observed, however rise in the cases is again possible”, she said.

Asked how high is the risk of re-infection, Gayane Sahakyan said the World Health Organization has a described case of 5-6 double infection.

“In any case, as of this moment there is no standard definition on the double infection, therefore we cannot be sure whether we deal with a re-infection or a continuous process. As for the period of the influence of anti-bodies, there is no clarification here as well. I cannot say for sure how long person’s immune will be on the rise after infection. In any case, the percent of antibodies within a month following the recovery is low, but then is rising. Although a decline is again observed some time later”, she said.

The specialist, however, notes that the behavior of the people who have not been infected yet, as well as those who have confirmed the virus and already recovered, should remain the same. She urged to continue keeping all the safety rules, that is to wear face masks, disinfect hands and keep a social distance as the virus is not completely examined yet.

Gayane Sahakyan says at the moment everyone’s focus is on the coronavirus, but now it’s also the season of flu, acute respiratory viral diseases.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

