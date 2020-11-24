Armenia’s GDP registers 38.6% growth compared to previous quarter

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary data, Armenia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) comprised 1 trillion 744 billion 942.4 million drams (in current prices) in the third quarter of 2020, which declined by 9.1% compared to the same quarter of 2019, whereas compared to the second quarter of 2020 it increased by 38.6%, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

Armenia’s GDP per capita in July-September 2020 comprised 588 thousand 434 drams or 1,212 USD.

The largest share in the GDP of the third quarter of 2020 belongs to agriculture, forest economy and fishing – 17.1%. The next one is the processing industry – 12%, then the wholesale, retail, car and motorcycle repair sectors – 10.7%, followed by the construction sector – 7.3%, real estate – 6.8%.

