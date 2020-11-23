PM Pashinyan visits military-industrial companies, instructs to develop capacities at faster pace

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Accompanied by Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went on a working tour to Garni Ler Scientific-Production Association and the newly established Arsenal Military-Industrial Plant. During the tour, the Premier got acquainted with the plant’s production-professional potential, the range of its products and development opportunities, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister was shown ordnance, projectiles and warheads produced by the company. He was introduced to new test specimens featuring automatic, remote-controlled, large-caliber firearms systems equipped with night-day gun-sights. The plant will soon get new investments, expand its output capacity, generate new jobs and expand export opportunities.

The Premier highlighted the need for military industry’s continued development and instructed the management to develop the plant’s output capacity at a faster pace in terms of expanding the range of weaponry.