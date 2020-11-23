PM Pashinyan congratulates Ararat Mirzoyan on birthday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on November 23 and congratulated him on birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that during this decisive period for the state Mirzoyan’s temporary absence is notable.

The PM wished speedy recovery to the National Assembly President and return to office.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan was hospitalized on November 10 with injuries after being attacked by a crowd of protesters angered by the news of a Russia-brokered deal with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.